Machinery damaged in fire at NHPC Parbati stage-2 project in Himachal’s Kullu district

Machinery in a unit of stage 2 of the NHPC’s Parbati hydroelectric project was damaged in Kullu on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

Shimla: A fire damaged machinery at the Parbati Hydroelectric Project, Stage-2, of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in the Sainj Valley of Kullu district early on Thursday. No loss of life was reported.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said the incident occurred around 5am on Thursday after a blast in a machine due to short circuit. The area was engulfed in smoke.

Two engineers working in the vicinity of the machine were provided first aid after they complained of suffocation. They are now fine. Six workers with them escaped the unit in time.

The SP said that the situation was brought under control within half an hour. Though some machines were damaged, the amount of loss suffered is being ascertained.

The power house has been sealed by the project administration.