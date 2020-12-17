Sections
Madhya Pradesh: Four arrested for killing man by putting adhesive in his mouth, nose

Police recovered two bikes, a knife and two empty tubes of the adhesive. The accused were produced before the court on Thursday which sent them to judicial custody

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 16:10 IST

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Representational Image.

Four persons including a minor were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a man by first putting a heavy duty adhesive in his mouth and nose in a bid to suffocate him to death and then stabbing him. The crime was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, 465 km north of Bhopal, police said.

“Two brothers, 19, and 16, both residents of a village in Morena district, killed their maternal uncle, 22-year-old Girraj Kushwaha, on December 9. They had Brahmjeet Kushwaha, 21 and Dileep Kushwaha, 22, as their accomplices. Girraj’s body was recovered on December 12 near Pagara dam in Joura,” said Anurag Sujaniya, superintendent of police, Morena.

The SP said, “Girraj was fond of a cousin of the accused. The family had fixed the girl’s marriage with Brahmjeet but Girraj threatened him not to marry the girl. Upset with Girraj, the accused decided to kill him.”

“The minor, Brahmjeet and Dileep took Girraj to a house in Pachbegha area in Joura on December 9. They beat him up and later the two brothers put a heavy duty adhesive in his mouth after tying his hands and legs. Once the man fell unconscious, the accused stabbed him and threw him near the dam,” said Sujaniya.

Police recovered two bikes, a knife and two empty tubes of the adhesive. The accused were produced before the court on Thursday which sent them to judicial custody.

