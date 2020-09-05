Madhya Pradesh HC grants 2-month bail to rape accused to marry survivor

The Madhya Pradesh high court has granted temporary two-month bail to a man for marrying a woman, who accused him of repeatedly raping her after he went back on his promise to marry her even as she divorced her husband. The man was granted bail after the two agreed to tie the knot.

Also read: Rape violates fundamental right under Article 21, rules Gauhati HC

In its order on Wednesday, a single bench of justice SK Awasthi said the accused was arrested on February 12 for allegedly repeatedly raping the woman, criminal intimidation and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act from Dewas district. “The counsel for the appellant has said the prosecutrix (woman) in her statement which was recorded under section 164 of CrPC had said she was having a love affair with the appellant and he made physical relation with her first on February 15, 2017. Thereafter, he started coming to her house regularly and continued to have physical relationship with her. On the insistence of the appellant she divorced her husband and thereafter he refused to marry her,” it said.

The order added the counsel has submitted now the family members of both the parties are ready to solemnise their marriage and in this regard the woman has also given an affidavit before the court. “The appellant and the prosecutrix are major and they are ready to solemnize marriage. In the circumstances, the present appeal is allowed in part and the appellant is granted a temporary bail for a period of two months from the date of his release so that during this period he can solemnise the marriage with the prosecutrix.”