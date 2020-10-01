Maha-Metro labour force doubles in Sept to 4,500 workers

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) claims to have its workforce back to full strength in the city. Currently, according to Maha-Metro public relation’s officer Hemant Sonawane, 4,500 labourers are working on Pune Metro sites.

“This is double the strength as compared to July-August, when Maha- Metro resumed work, post lockdown,” Sonawane said on Thursday.

In the past two weeks, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, also Pune’s guardian minister, visited Metro sites in the city to keep abreast of the latest metro developments.

Sonawane added, “It is true that due to Covid-19 lockdown, Maha-Metro’s work has been delayed. Workers returned to their respective states. However, now at least 80 per cent of the labourers have returned begun work.”

The metro lines from Swargate-Nigdi and Vanaz-Ramwadi are 43% complete. This includes a six-kilometre stretch, from Agriculture College ground to Swargate, on the Nigdi-Swargate line.

Atul Gadgil, Maha-Metro’s director, said, “Maha-Metro made an effort to bring back the labourers to the metro sites. Maha-Metro wrote letters to various district collectors in respective states and requested them to issue passes for labourers to travel.”

On September 19, Ajit Pawar visited both, elevated and underground metro works and said that the state government would ensure that Maha-Metro’s work is not get affected due to financial reasons.

Maha-Metro, in September, also achieved a breakthrough by completing digging of the 1,600-metre underground tunnel from Agriculture college to the civil court, Shivajinagar.