Maha-Metro MD backs “neo Metro” option on BRTS routes

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:36 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) managing director, Brijesh Dixit, is strongly backing the introduction and use of the “neo Metro” transit option on the BRTS (bus rapid transit routes) in the city.

Recently, Pumta (Pune unified metropolitan transport authority) discussed the introduction of the automobile system, known colloquially in India as “Neo Metros” on the existing BRTS corridors in Pune.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) chairman and managing director, Rajendra Jagtap, put this proposal before Pumta.

Dixit said, “Bus transit is better as long as the per-hour passenger flow is up to 4,000 citizens. Metro is for 12,000 commuters per hour. Considering that, Neo Metro is the solution for passenger flow between 4,000 and 12,000. It can be converted into a metro if the passengers flow increases.”



Dixit said, “Most of Pune’s corridors have passenger flow of more than 4,000 passengers per hour and if the bus service continues on these routes, it creates traffic jams. Neo Metro is the new solution to cater this issue.

The Neo Metro proposal was for the Swargate to Katraj corridor. We also prepared an underground metro proposal for this route, but elected members need to take decision on it. There are other BRTS corridors in the city which can get converted in to Neo Metro routes.”

Dixit added, “The Neo Metro model had been approved at the national level. We introduced it in Nashik city and then adopted it in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Now many cities at the national level are obtaining this new solution. It is hybrid model in between the metro and a bus service, with lower infrastructure cost. In short, it is a metro on wheels.”

