Mahabaleshwar still in deficit when Western Maha's rainfall in surplus

Pune: Even as Western Maharashtra has received more than average rainfall with most dams are full, India’s popular tourist destination Mahabaleshwar is still facing deficient...

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:47 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Pune: Even as Western Maharashtra has received more than average rainfall with most dams are full, India’s popular tourist destination Mahabaleshwar is still facing deficient rainfall.

As of September 3 since June 1, Mahabaleshwar has received 4768.7mm rain against the average of 5530.1 mm for the same duration, according to India Meteoreological Department (IMD). The hill station on an average annually receive 5,710mm rain.

After heavy rainfall during August, Mahabaleshwar’s precipitation went up by 2845.9mm after first two monsoon months of June and July received 1922.8 mm rain.

“Still September is remaining and I hope it will cross its normal rainfall mark this season in Mahabaleshwar. Since June and July, the rainfall has improved tremendously as most days the ghat areas received heavy to very heavy rains ,” said Anupam Kashyapi head of IMD, Pune.



Along with Mahabaleshwar, the catchment area in Satara district also received good rains as Koyna dam, which was only filled to 47 per cent of capacity after June and July, is now at 97.08 per cent.

“The water storage almost increased by 50.08 per cent which will help agricultural activity,” added Kashyapi.

On Tuesday, the Koyna dam region experienced a mild intensity earthquake of 2.6 magnitude at 7.16am. No causality or damage was reported.

12 dams in Bhima basin filled to capacity

Bountiful rain in the month of August in Maharashtra ensured that 12 dams of the 26 in the Bhima basin are filled to capacity, ensuring that the state will not face any scarcity of water this season.

Of the remaining 14 dams, five dams – Vadaj (98.52%), Dimbhe (97.40%), Pavana (98.31%), Kasarsai (99.69%) and Gunjwani (99.38%) - are close to capacity.

“With many dams crossing its full quota mark, farmers from the state will be relieved this season. Look at the water capacity in all the dams, we don’t have to worry till next monsoon,” said an official from the state irrigation department, requesting anonymity.

Ujani dam, the biggest of the 26 dams, was at 100 per cent capacity on Monday.

“Unjani dam filling to 100 per cent capacity is a good sign for farming activities in Solapur and Ahmednagar,” added the official.

