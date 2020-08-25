Mahad incident revives tragic memories of Savitri river bridge collapse

Sections
Aug 25, 2020

Mahad When the five-storied building in Mahad came crashing down on Monday, many in this industrial town recalled how the swollen Savitri river had claimed 40 lives in August of 2016.

It was 10 pm on August 2 when 106-year-old bridge on the Savitri river near Mahad collapsed.

Two state transport buses and an SUV carrying at least 40 people were washed away as the driver did not gauge that a portion of the road had given way.

Some bodies were recovered from as far as 150km from the spot during an 11-day long search and rescue operation.



While the British era bridge on the Savitri was too old, there is a common link between the two incidents. Despite the bridge being old, the government failed to carry out a structural audit.

In the latest incident, the building constructed in 2013 was not old, but gave in. Despite previous warnings by locals, no action was taken, which could have prevented the incident.

“If the Savitri river tragedy was unforgettable, so is the latest one. Both incidents have created long lasting impact on our mind,” said Amit Dahave, a 60-year-old grocery shop owner in Mahad.

