Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde tests positive for Covid-19

State cabinet minister of urban development and guardian minister for Thane Eknath Shinde tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. He is the fourth cabinet minister to test positive within a week in Maharashtra and the 15th minister in the state to test positive in the last seven months.

“I did a Covid-19 test yesterday; the result is positive and my health is stable. However, I request those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and take care of their health,” Shinde posted on Twitter.

His son, Shrikant Shinde, MP, Kalyan, tweeted: “He is doing fine, thank you for your wishes.”

Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray and other political leaders took to social media to highlight that Shinde had been at the forefront and working continuously during the pandemic.

The minister had also visited the Bhiwandi building collapse site on Monday and met former mayor of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Rajendra Deolekar who had died of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Shinde is the 15th minister from the state who has been infected in the last seven months since the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Maharashtra on March 9.

Earlier, nine cabinet and five junior ministers were infected with it. They were school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, rural development minister Hasan Mushrif, energy minister Nitin Raut, PWD minister Ashok Chavan, fisheries minister Aslam Shaikh, housing minister Jitendra Awhad, social justice minister Dhananjay Munde, cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil, dairy development minister Sunil Kedar, minister of state for school education Bachchu Kadu, minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar, minister of state for environment Sanjay Bansode, minister of state for social justice Vishwajeet Kadam, and minister of state for higher and technical education Prajakt Tanpure.