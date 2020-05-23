Sections
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed officials of state cultural department to study if television (TV) shootings can resume at Goregaon’s Film City area. In a meeting with a...

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:34 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed officials of state cultural department to study if television (TV) shootings can resume at Goregaon’s Film City area. In a meeting with a delegation of film producers and broadcasters, Thackeray asked officials to identify safe and secluded locations where film and TV shootings can resume after following all health guidelines. He asked the delegation to prepare a plan on how they can restart shooting and other production-related works and the cultural affairs department will study the plan, CM said acknowledging that the TV industry provides livelihood to several people and that he is not in favour of shutting down everything. Representatives of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation, including its chief NP Singh, coordinator Punit Goenka, along with producers Ekta Kapoor and Nitin Vaidya had a meeting with CM via video-conferencing, in which Shiv Sena functionary and actor Aadesh Bandekar was also present.

Maharashtra CM asks cultural department to study if shooting for TV shows can resume
May 23, 2020 00:34 IST
