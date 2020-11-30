Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Maharashtra CM reviews Mumbai coastal road work; tunnelling to begin in January

Maharashtra CM reviews Mumbai coastal road work; tunnelling to begin in January

The CM directed officials to complete the project within the deadline of July 2023

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 00:45 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

CM Uddhav Thackeray at the project site near Priyadarshani Park. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday reviewed the ongoing coastal road project between Princess Street Flyover and Worli. Thackeray was accompanied by Mumbai suburbs guardian minister and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and urban development minister Eknath Shinde.

The CM directed officials to complete the project within the deadline of July 2023.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, workers are currently lowering India’s biggest tunnel boring machine (TBM). Around 20% of the work for the coastal road has been completed.

“CM visited three sites and inquired about the progress of the coastal road project. He directed us to complete the work on time and was satisfied with the overall progress. The actual tunnelling work for the project is expected to start by the first week of January and is likely to get completed by the start of the year 2023,” a BMC official said.

The TBM will drill the 3.4-kilometre (km)-long twin tunnels partially running under the sea between Girgaum and Malabar Hill, as part of the 9.98-km-long coastal road between Priyadarshini Park and the Worli-end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

The TBM will operate 25 metres (m) below the surface at Girgaum and 75m below the surface at Malabar Hill.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rise in pollution, dip in mercury likely from first week of December: IMD
Nov 29, 2020 23:58 IST
Agencies crack down on Covid-19 home isolation violators
Nov 30, 2020 00:07 IST
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
Nov 30, 2020 00:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Nov 29, 2020 23:52 IST

latest news

Vashi creek, rescued by Navi Mumbai cops, fishermen in 15 minutes
Nov 30, 2020 01:20 IST
Nigeria: At least 110 farmers killed by Boko Haram, some beheaded
Nov 30, 2020 01:18 IST
Farmers reject Amit Shah’s proposal for talks
Nov 30, 2020 01:15 IST
2 held for firing at Mumbai builder for failing to repay loan
Nov 30, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.