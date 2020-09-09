Maharashtra CM slams Centre on non-payment of GST compensation, dares state BJP to question implementation of tax regime

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the central government for the non-payment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to the state and challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from the state to unite as ‘sons of Maharashtra’ to question the Centre on the new tax regime.

“The Union finance minister said that coronavirus [outbreak] is an act of God. Our pain is that our [GST] compensation worth ₹22,000 crore has not come [to the state] yet. They are not speaking of giving back money, and are instead giving options such as securing loans. This means what is ours will be lost, and the state will further go in debt. This is what the Centre is doing; it is nothing but sin. At least in this matter, can we forget being the ruling party and Opposition, and question the Centre?” the CM asked in the legislative Council.

Thackeray referred to an editorial on GST in a Marathi daily and said, “The important question is ‘what next’, because corona will go away eventually. In reality, if the implementation of the [Goods and] Service Tax is incorrect in the first place, then the question is who has the courage to discuss it? You criticise us, which is fine. But do you have the courage to ask the prime minister on GST and that its implementation is not correct.”

The chief minister added that he expects cooperation from the Opposition party in the implementation of ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign in the state. In a bard at Parvin Darekar, leader of Opposition in the Council, Thackeray said, “The concerns you raised on the state of coronavirus are good, but tomorrow don’t go out and start ‘ghantanaad’ agitation to open this and that. We expect you to help us in these times of pandemic.”