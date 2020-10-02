Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates MBVV police commissionerate

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday through video conferencing inaugurated the new Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate which will temporarily operate from a Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) building in Ram Nagar, Mira Road for an annual rent of ₹27 lakh.

The chief minister had in July-August announced the formation of MBVV police commissionerate with IPS officer Sadanand Date appointed as the first commissioner. Date was awarded the President’s medal for bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The CM said that the new commissionerate was a long pending demand of the people. Referring to the Hathras gang rape case, Thackeray said that such crimes will not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

Date said the commissionerate will do its best in maintaining law and order in the areas.

Till the formation of MBVV comissionerate, Mira-Bhayandar fell under Thane (Rural) police district while Vasai-Virar under Palghar police district.

The state government has sanctioned 4,708 posts for the new MBVV commissionerate. A total of 1,006 posts from Thane (Rural), 1,165 from Palghar and 317 from other areas will be transferred to the new commissionerate, said police sources adding that an additional 2,200 posts will be added to the region.

The recruitment for the same will be done in two phases. In the first phase, the government will hire 1,022 personnel including 975 constables, and in the second 1,082 personnel will be recruited.

The Home department has also allocated ₹174 crore for the MBVV commissionerate, which will include 13 police stations which are part of the two districts as well as seven new police stations. The cabinet has, in July 2019, approved ₹3.82 crore for the construction of the new police stations.