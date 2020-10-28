Maharashtra education department to develop 300 ‘model schools’; none from Mumbai make the cut

The state education department will develop 300 zilla parishad schools in the state as ‘model schools’ as a part of its initiative to improve the quality of learning in state schools.

On Monday, the department released a list of schools which will be developed as model schools. From the neighbouring region, eight zilla parishad schools from Palghar and three from Thane are part of the list.

“The initiative will consist of ensuring quality infrastructure, good quality of education and desired learning outcomes in these schools. These schools will be at par with the 21st-century teaching needs – with critical thinking, creative thinking, collaboration and communication being key,” stated the circular issued by the department.

The list released by the education department does not include any schools run by the municipal corporations across the state. As a result, none of the schools from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai made it to the list.

“The government should have included civic body schools because even in cities, there is a need to build model schools for providing quality education to the underprivileged students. It is very disappointing that the government has ignored the category of civic body schools altogether,” said the principal of a civic school from the western suburbs.

An official from the education department said, “The said project is for zilla parishad schools and is only the first phase of the larger project of strengthening public schools in the state.”

Schools which will be developed as model schools will have teachers working for at least five years at a stretch and will have to adopt innovative teaching methods including activity-based learning.

Government officials from every district have been asked to approve the list of 300 schools and the department has asked them to convey any suggestions and objections in this regard by November 6.