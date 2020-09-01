Sections
Maharashtra extends price cap for treatment of Covid-19 patients at private hospitals till November 30

The Maharashtra health department, late on Monday, issued a circular extending the duration of the price cap imposed on private hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients...

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:30 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

The Maharashtra health department, late on Monday, issued a circular extending the duration of the price cap imposed on private hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients till November 30.

The circular also stated that private hospitals can begin charging regular rates for the 50% beds reserved for non-Covid patients, even as the government rates will be applicable to the remaining 50% beds meant for Covid-19 patients. This order will remain effective till November 30.

In April, the state government had mandated that private hospitals would have to allocate 20% beds for Covid-19 patients. Out of these, 80% beds are regulated by the civic body. As the order lapsed in August, BMC officials held a meeting with 12 representatives of private hospitals on August 27.

However, private hospitals have raised their concerns over the move. They said another extension of the rule will cause them economic losses. Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician with Bombay Hospital, said, “Several private hospitals are facing losses owing to the price capping rule. That’s why we held a meeting with the officers and put forward our issues.”



