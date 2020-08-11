Maharashtra FDA warns against high doses of Vitamin C

The Food and Drug Administration is acting against firms that are selling high doses of Vitamin C tablets.

“Some companies are making 1,000mg tablets while permissions are giving only to manufacture 500mg tablets. High intake of Vitamin C can harm the health of citizens, and therefore we are taking action against such companies.We have taken action against one company in Bhiwandi for manufacturing 1,000mg of Vitamin C tablets and seized tablets worth Rs56 lakh. People are following the advice of their friends and families and are buying the tablets without prescription,” joint commissioner of FDA Sunil Bhardwaj said.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Vitamin C intake has been recommended by doctors as one of the measures to boost immunity, leading to a rise in the demand of Vitamin C tablets. As the demands surged, the production for the tablets has also increased. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has set the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) value for popular vitamins such as Vitamin C at 40mg per day. However, FDA said that some companies were manufacturing 1000-mg tablets and buyers were consuming it without knowing the intake percentage.

Dr Afreen Soudagar, CEO of Kalsekar Covid Hospital in Mumbra, said, “Generally, we prescribe a 90-mg Vitamin C tablet for women, and 100mg for men for daily intake. I think anything above more than 500mg is not needed. Also consuming 1,000mg tablet every day is good. But it also differs from person to person.”

According to Dr Aditya Sadawarte, a practicing doctor from Thane, said, 100mg tablet is enough for one day. “Vitamin C tablets are water soluble and so they are not harmful, but a 1,000mg tablet is not necessary and its also a high dosage. People can buy any good branded companies tablets under 100mg every day. We recommend 500mg tablets to patient recovering from surgery,” he said.

After the FDA started taking action against the black marketing of drugs used in Covid-19 treatment, they have also been checking if companies making Vitamin C tablets are selling them at a higher price or beyond permissible limits. “We have found Vitamin C tablets with duplicate labels of date and content from a store in Bhiwandi and are investigating the case,” said Bharadwaj.

Increase in production of sanitsers, masks and PPE kits: FDA

FDA officials said that before the Covid-19 outbreak, there were 94 companies who had the authority to produce sanitisers, but now 111, including ayurvedic and homeopathic firms have been given permission to manufacture sanitisers.

The production of masks, too, has witnessed a surge in Maharashtra. According to the FDA, there are 89.84 lakh masks produced.

There were only four PPE kit producers in Maharashtra in March but now Maharashtra has 19 producers and 102 distributors of PPE kits in the market. FDA officials claim they conduct surprise checks in every company to determine the quality of the kits.

“After the pandemic broke out, we faced many challenges. We first checked if food items, milk, vegetables and grocery are adequately available. After the demand for masks and sanitisers grew, many began manufacturing it without permission and also hoarded them. We took action against them to ensure that enough sanitisers and masks are available in the market. Now, as more companies are manufacturing these two items, we would be able to create enough stocks lasting upto next year. So we request citizens to not fall for any rumors and start panic buying,” said Bharadwaj.

Jaideep Jaiswar, a member of the Thane Medical Association, said,” Since the pandemic broke out, distributors and medical shop owners are also alert and have been informing authorities if they find anything suspicious. They are also maintaining their records properly. After reports of remdesivir injection being sold at high prices came to light, the FDA started taking action against the violators. If we get any information about any such malpractices, we inform the FDA on its helpline.”

Within a span of two months, FDA teams have conducted 24,042 checks at several firms. FDA has acted against 83 firms all over Maharashtra for manufacturing or selling poor quality sanitisers, and seized Rs2.59-crore worth of assets and sanitisers worth Rs38.54 lakh. More than 50 cases have been registered against distributors, who overcharged consumers for masks and sanitisers.

FDA teams have also taken action against hand wash makers and distributors and seized substandard products worth Rs42.83 lakh. There are five cases registered against manufacturers of PPE kits for making poor quality kits or charging high prices for the sale of the kits.