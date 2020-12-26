Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Maharashtra gives time till Jan 15 for UG medical admissions

Maharashtra gives time till Jan 15 for UG medical admissions

Candidates registered for state quota seats by paying Rs1,000 and now wish to take admission through institutional quota (15%) seats in the institutional level round can avail it by paying Rs5,000

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 01:12 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

The earlier deadline for the admissions was December 31. (HT FILE)

Following a circular by the National Medical Commission (NMC) extending admissions to undergraduate (UG) medical and dental seats across the country, the state common entrance test (CET) cell released a notification on Friday stating that MBBS and BDS admissions has to end by January 15, 2021.

The earlier deadline for the admissions was December 31.

“As per the notification by NMC dated December 24, candidates registered for state quota seats by paying ₹1,000 and now wish to take admission through institutional quota (15%) seats in the institutional level round can avail it by paying ₹5,000,” stated the circular released by CET cell on Friday.

It further stated that students can complete this process by December 31, 11.59pm.



Admissions to most of the professional UG courses were delayed this year owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. While medical admissions are ending soon, admissions to other courses, including engineering, pharmacy, architecture, management and law, are yet to kick-off in the state.

The CET circular further stated that a separate circular with information on the second mop-up round for institutional quota will be released soon by the authorities.

“Revised prescribed last date to cancel admissions for candidates will be declared soon,” stated the circular.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

ED notice to NCP’s Eknath Khadse? Leader denies it
by Faisal Malik
‘Make research, academic papers accessible to all’
by Priyanka Sahoo
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 26
by Dr Prem Kumar Sharma and Manisha Koushik
Ludhiana: 1 dead, 43 new Covid cases detected in district
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.