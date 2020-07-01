Sections
Home / Cities / Maharashtra government aims to distribute homeopathy pills to 5 lakh rural citizens

Maharashtra government aims to distribute homeopathy pills to 5 lakh rural citizens

The state rural development department (RDD) directed the district councils to procure and distribute homeopathy pills Arsenicum Album 30 free of cost. The department aims to cover...

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:57 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

The state rural development department (RDD) directed the district councils to procure and distribute homeopathy pills Arsenicum Album 30 free of cost. The department aims to cover five lakh people in rural areas. RDD minister Hasan Mushrif said the decision was taken in accordance with the Ayush ministry guidelines that state that the medicine helps in boosting immunity.

