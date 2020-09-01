Maharashtra government allows inter-district travel, permits more staff in office

Almost five months after imposing the lockdown, the state government has now allowed inter-district travel, increased the workforce in government-private offices, done away with e-passes required for travel and allowed hotels and lodges to operate at their full strength. The relaxations will come into effect from September 2, a day after the conclusion of the ongoing Ganesh festival.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar issued the notification on Monday, extending the ongoing lockdown till September 30, while lifting a few restrictions. Although the Central government has restricted the lockdown only to containment zones, the Maharashtra government has continued the curbs in 19 municipal corporation-governed urban areas. Contrary to the Central diktat, the state government continued a ban on operations of Metro services in Mumbai. The state government has not allowed religious places to open, despite the pressing demand by various political parties and religious organisations. The state has also not allowed gymnasiums to open, although chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said two days ago that the government was positive about allowing them to operate.

Eight days after the Central government’s diktat of doing away with e-passes required for inter-district travel, the state has announced lifting curbs on inter-district travel, doing away with passes or permission. Private passenger buses, mini buses, too, have been allowed to operate. The restrictions on inter-state travel, however, continue.

While increasing the attendance in government offices, all officers in Class A and B category have been asked to attend the office daily. The attendance of the employees in category C and D has been increased to 50% or minimum 50 employees in areas, excluding the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region. In these areas, the category C and D employees will attend the offices at 30% of their strength or 30 employees, whichever is more. “Private offices can now operate at 30% of their strength (or 30 employees, whichever is more) from existing permitted strength of 10% or minimum 10 employees,” the notification states.

After allowing hotels, lodges, guest houses to operate at a third of their capacity from July 8, they have now been given permission to operate at their full strength. “We have continued with certain restrictions outside containment zones, under the powers conferred upon states. States can impose stricter norms, but cannot dilute the central restrictions. There could be more relaxations in a phased manner in the future. We have not allowed inter-state travel, although inter-district movement has now been allowed,” said chief secretary Sanjay Kumar.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions, theatres, swimming pools, bars will remain closed till September 30, the notification has stated. Metro rail too will remain shut at least for one more month. The restrictions on social, political, cultural gatherings, too, continue, the notification has stated.

“From operations of the gymnasium to opening of the religious places are on the cards. Even the Centre has given relaxations in a phased manner and some of them come into effect from September 21. We have ample time to think over more relaxations till then,” said a senior government official.