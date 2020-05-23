Sections
Home / Cities / Maharashtra government borrowed ₹9,000 crore to pay salaries, pension

Maharashtra government borrowed ₹9,000 crore to pay salaries, pension

With the drastic fall in tax revenue collections amid the pandemic and lockdown, the state government in April had to borrow ₹9,000 crore from the market for its fixed expenditure such as salaries....

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:31 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

With the drastic fall in tax revenue collections amid the pandemic and lockdown, the state government in April had to borrow ₹9,000 crore from the market for its fixed expenditure such as salaries. The state is expected to borrow the same amount in May too.

The state needs ₹20,000 crore to pay salaries, pension to its employees, interest on loans, establishment cost and incidental expenditure such as on Covid-19. The lockdown was announced in the last week of March. Against the mandatory recurring expenses of ₹20,000 crore a month, the state has been receiving only 45-50% since March. The expected revenue collection in March dropped by ₹26,100 crore, while it was ₹10,150 crore lower than estimated in April. A similar drop is expected in May too.

“Against the annual estimated tax revenue of ₹22,500 crore per month, we received ₹10,261 crore in April and expect ₹11,000 crore in May. The outstanding from the Centre towards the GST compensation is ₹5,040 crore for the past four months and ₹1,280 crore from the tax devolution for April is yet to be received. This forced us to borrow more from the open market last month. The trend is expected to continue for the next three to four months, even if the lockdown is lifted,” said an official from Mantralaya.

The official said the annual budgetary estimate for borrowing was ₹56,000 crore, mainly for development works, but the pandemic has forced them to borrow even for salaries and other recurring expenditure.



The state has already initiated a cut of 67% on spending on development and social schemes worth about ₹70,000 crore. “There is a huge pendency of GST payback, devolution of Central taxes and grants from the Centre. We have been demanding a package, including the advance of the GST compensation since Maharashtra is the highest tax-paying state. In the absence of adequate revenue receipts, we are ought to tap other sources to meet the mandatory expenditure,” said Shambhuraj Desai, minister of state for finance.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former bureaucrat’s son goes missing after testing positive for Covid-19, family on the run too
May 23, 2020 00:51 IST
Plans afoot for elevated road linking Chandigarh’s Madhya Marg to Sarangpur
May 23, 2020 00:47 IST
Maharashtra CM asks cultural department to study if shooting for TV shows can resume
May 23, 2020 00:34 IST
Maharashtra government borrowed ₹9,000 crore to pay salaries, pension
May 23, 2020 00:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.