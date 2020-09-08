Maharashtra government fumes as actor Kangana Ranaut gets Y+ security after row with Raut

The Centre on Monday provided Y-plus category security cover to actor Kangana Ranaut, following her spat with the Maharashtra government, after her remarks likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The decision to provide 24X7 security comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh, plans to return to Mumbai on September 9.

The Centre’s move was slam-med by the state’s three ruling parties. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an apparent jibe at the actor, said “some people from other states were grateful to the city. but some were not, despite getting livelihood and fame here”, while home minister Anil Deshmukh said it was surprising that people who criticised Mumbai and Maharashtra were being given protection by the Centre. Relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said Ranaut was “the parrot in the hands of BJP”.

The actor will be guarded by 10-11 armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) round the clock in three shifts wherever she travels in India, said officials, adding that as per a threat assessment report by Central agencies, Ranaut may face danger to her life from narcotics syndicates and other hostile elements for speaking against them.

Amid the raging row, Ranaut on Monday accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of harassing her office staff in Khar by alleging that an illegal construction has been carried out and that her office would be demolished.

Sena and Ranaut have been locked in a bitter war of words since the actor said she didn’t trust Mumbai Police after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said, “We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police.” Hitting back, Ranaut tweeted, “Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?”, evoking strong reactions. She also spoke out against drug use in section of the film industry.

After the decision to provide her a security cover was taken, Ranaut tweeted “This is proof that no fascist forces will be able to suppress nationalist voices. I am indebted to Amit Shah Ji, who could have asked me to visit Mumbai later, but he honoured the words and self-respect of India’s daughter. Jai Hind”.

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur had said that the state government will provide her security as she is the daughter of the state.

The Centre’s move has heated up politics in Maharashtra with ruling parties accusing the BJP of supporting Ranaut. “The decision is serious, surprising and anguishing for us as the actress has insulted Mumbai and Maharashtra. Not only ruling parties like Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party or the Congress, but the insult to state is insult all the parties including Bharatiya Janata Party and the people of Maharashtra. All should condemn the decision of providing security to such a person,” said Deshmukh.

“The decision of extending her security is politically motivated. The Centre has endorsed her comments, which are are an insult to Mumbai and Maharashtra. I would not be surprised if the actor is given Rajya Sabha or a legislative Council seat by BJP in the future,” Wadettiwar said.

Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in a letter to the state Assembly speaker over Ranaut’s statements equating Mumbai to “PoK and Taliban”, demanded strict action against her. “If Kangana Ranaut is equating Mumbai to Pakistan or Taliban, then that is extremely wrong. I have written a letter to the Assembly speaker with regards to her comments. Ranaut had claimed that several film actors consumed drugs, and some actors have in turn alleged that Kangana too did it. I have requested police to investigate the same,” he said.

Sarnaik, in the letter, said that an actor from another state came to Mumbai, earned fame, money and defamed Mumbai, but so far no action has been taken against her, which has pained public representatives like him. He added that the speaker has taken cognisance of the letter against the actor and has ordered Deshmukh to conduct an inquiry into the matter. A report on the Ranaut issue has been demanded in the house within 24 hours, according to Sarnaik.

Calling the Union home ninistry’s move to provide Y-category security to Ranaut a ‘political decision’, the Sena MLA asked if underworld don Dawood Ibrahim would also be provided protection if he speaks out against the Maharashtra government. “If Dawood speaks against Maharashtra then Central government may give Y or Z plus security to him, it’s all happening due to political interest,” Sarnaik said.

“Those who are insulting Maharashtra and Mumbai should be thrown out of the state,” said Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi.

Leader of Opposition in legislative Assembly and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that although the statement by Kangana was wrong, it is the responsibility of the government to protect her in the land of law. “Even terrorists have to be provided security to ensure that they are not attacked, whereas Ranaut is still an artist. We do not support what Kangana Ranaut said and nobody will support it, still it is the responsibility of the government because we are not living in Banana Republic,” he said outside Vidhan Bhavan.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a jibe at actor Kangana Ranaut over her tweet related to Mumbai city. He, however, didn’t name her, but it was obvious whom he was talking about. “Many people from other states come to Mumbai, work here for livelihood and get fame. Some of them are grateful, but some aren’t,” Thackeray said, while speaking on a condolence motion related to former Shiv Sena MLA Anil Rathod who died on August 5. He also added that Rathod, too, had come from Rajasthan, but lived the rest of his life for Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials visited the actor’s production house office at Pali Hil in Bandra to check alleged illegal construction. In addition to this, the BMC may also quarantine Ranaut when she arrives in Mumbai. However, the BMC is yet to confirm if Ranaut will be home quarantined. The civic body has 14-day home quarantine rule on arrival of domestic passengers.

On Monday, Ranaut took to Twitter to share a video clip of the civic staffers visiting her office and accused the BMC of “forcefully taking over” her office and said that the BMC is going to demolish her property on Tuesday. A team of civic staffers from building proposals department inspected her office to check for alterations, comparing with approved plans.

BMC officials said that they were acting on a complaint submitted to them for illegal alterations. A senior civic official said, “There was a complaint against the office. During the inspection, there were some deviations, including an illegal extension of the office. Also, this property was converted from residential to commercial. Measurements of her office were taken and a report will be submitted in the next two days to the top officials in BMC.” There is no confirmation over the demolishing of her office property.

Parag Masurkar, deputy municipal commissioner of H west ward (Bandra), said, “This was part of an inspection drive that the local administrative ward office carried out. The structural inspection was done in neighbouring row houses adjacent to the actor’s office. I am yet to receive the report of the inspections. Further action will be taken based on the details corroborated during the inspection.”

In a series of tweets, Ranaut said, “I have all the papers, BMC permissions and nothing has been done illegally in my property. BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice. Today, they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they will be demolishing entire structure.”

(With inputs from agencies)