Maharashtra government likely to take decision on transfer of IPS officers next week

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 02:59 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

A decision over the transfers of the IPS officers is expected to be taken next week as decided in a high-level meeting between CM Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar and home minister Anil Deshmukh at CM’s residence Varsha on Friday.

“A section of the home department was of the opinion that the transfers should be put on hold for a few more weeks in the wake of the pandemic and upcoming festivals. But putting it on hold for long is not feasible. The decision will be taken next week,” said a state official.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and senior ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, too, met Thackeray at Varsha late on Friday, demanding better coordination within the three ruling parties (Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress).

“Chavan is upset over Shiv Sena’s plan to constitute an independent infrastructure board under Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which come under his control. He had raised this issue with the CM earlier but no corrective steps were taken. Congress is upset over the decision to start the Sarthi institution, meant for the welfare of the Maratha community, under the control of Ajit Pawar by divesting it from the portfolio held by Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar. Both these issues were discussed today and CM has assured to look into them,”a Congress leader said.



