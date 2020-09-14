Maharashtra government’s initiative of door-to-door survey to begin in Thane from today

As part of the My Family My Responsibility initiative of the state government; Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be starting door to door survey in two sessions from September 15 onwards. Through this, all residents will be screened for oxygen levels and fever, those with symptoms will be recommended further tests.

“Each house within the civic body jurisdiction will be visited twice. The health survey will include creating awareness, preparing a database of those with illness and identifying those with Covid symptoms, in each family. Representatives from the health department, social health workers along with two local volunteers will be a part of the door to door survey,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner. The survey will also include a screening of every resident, for oxygen levels and temperature. They will provide medical help and guidance if required.

The first phase of the survey will begin from September 15 to October 10; the second phase is from October 14 to 24. This will also be adopted in the rural areas of Thane district. “We have created a plan and prepared teams for each area, comprising health workers, representatives from the health department, Anganwadi staff and local volunteers,” said Hiralal Sonawane, chief operating officer, Thane zilla parishad.