Maharashtra government to fix rates for Covid-19 treatment in rural areas: Ajit Pawar

PUNE The Maharashtra government is going to fix the rates for Covid-19 treatment in rural areas soon, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

Pawar took a Covid-19 review meeting at the council hall, where MPs and MLAs from Pune city and district were present.

Pawar said, “In urban areas, the state government and municipal corporations fixed treatment rates. On the same line, rates will be finalised for hospitals operating in rural areas.”

Pawar instructed the Pune divisional commissioner to start post-Covid counselling centres in the rural areas as well, like those planned for Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad.

Divisional commissioner Saurab Rao informed the meeting that five counselling centres would start in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to guide patients who have recovered from Covid-19 but are still facing various health and psychological issues.

“Start these centres immediately in Pune and after that, start them in the rural areas,” Pawar said.

Elected members pointed out that complaints over availability of beds have come down, but the administration needs to speed-up the testing process.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol demanded an increase in testing facilities in the city.