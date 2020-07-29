Maharashtra government to release pending March salaries of its employees, elected representatives before August 22

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced to release the remaining part of the March salary of elected representatives and state government employees before Ganesh Chaturthi (August 22).

The salaries ranging between 25% and 60% of elected representatives, including ministers, legislators, corporators and government were deferred, to cope with the reduction in the state’s revenue, which witnessed a drastic drop in March after the lockdown was imposed. The elected representatives were paid 40% of their salaries, while Class A and B employees received 50% and Class C employees got 75% of their salaries.

“The amount withheld from the salary the March was ₹3,000 crore, which will be released in August,” said Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, finance.

According to another official from the department, the employees and elected representatives will get the amount credited into their account before August 15.

“The process of releasing the amount will begin in the first week of August and is expected to be completed in a week,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has hiked the cap on the purchase price of government vehicles meant for inspector generals and divisional commissioners from ₹8 lakh to ₹10 and for district collectors and superintendents of police from ₹7 lakh to ₹9 lakh.