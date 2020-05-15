Maharashtra government wants to extend lockdown, waiting for Centre’s plan

The state government is in favour of extension of the ongoing lockdown till the end of the month. However, the government, during the meeting of the senior ministers and officials on Thursday, decided to wait till Sunday for the Centre to clarify its plan before making an announcement.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar and other senior ministers from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government met at the bungalow reserved for Bal Thackeray memorial at Dadar to decide the course of action.

The state leadership was unanimous over the extension of the lockdown with some more relaxations for industrial and commercial activities. The government is also in favour of allowing a few activities in red zones, by imposing stricter norms on containment zones.

The meeting was convened to finalise the state’s official stand on the lockdown and its exit plan from it before conveying it to the Centre.

“The CM has already spoken to district and divisional collectors. The government expects the Centre to relax some restrictions even in red zones,” said an official from the government.

According to officials, while the Centre is expected to ease the restrictions for industrial and commercial activities, even in urban areas, the government has the power to continue with the stricter norms.

“We are not in favour of allowing inter-district activities even in green and orange zones. There could be more relaxation in movements and industrial-commercial activities in these zones. We intend to introduce a few more activities in red zones too, by tightening the restrictions in containment zones. With the help of the central security forces, the zones will be sealed like ‘military curfew’, so that relaxations outside them are implemented with discipline,” another official said.

Besides the CM and DCM, public works minister Ashok Chavan, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, public undertakings minister Eknath Shinde, water resources minister Jayant Patil and senior officials attended the meeting.

The ministers also emphasised on the need to ensure that packages announced by the Central government be implemented in the state properly. They also discussed the measures to be taken for revival of the state economy.

An expert committee of bureaucrats, including retired IAS officers, has said that industrial sector and other activities must be opened across non-containment zones.

The committee has also recommended emphasis on Mumbai by launching a special project to re-start the state economy and also suggested a special programme to support vulnerable groups namely street vendors, drivers and self-employed service providers.