Maharashtra govt permits demolition of two flyovers in Pune

The new flyover will cost around Rs 240 crore which will be shared by the PMC and PMRDA, said city engineer Vivek Kharwadkar/ representative image. (Sanket Wankhade/HT File)

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued the final orders for the demolition of two flyovers in Pune to facilitate work on the high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR).

The two flyovers at Ganeshkhind near Savitribai Phue Pune University (SPPU) chowk will be demolished as per order issued by the State urban development department to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA).

The two integrated flyovers with three exits were constructed in 2006 at a cost of RS 150 crore.

The new flyover will cost around Rs 240 crore which will be shared by the PMC and PMRDA, said city engineer Vivek Kharwadkar.

The PMC’s standing committee followed by the general body would need to approve this demolition order, after which the process will start.

A 1.5 km long new flyover will be built in its place with an alignment to the Shivajinagar–Hinjewadi Metro rail corridor and the High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) project.

The old flyover for vehicles had exits to Baner, Pashan and Aundh.

Giving details, Kharwadkar, said, the existing flyover did not address the traffic jam issues and the difficulties faced by pedestrians at the SPPU chowk. “We are now going to make a new development plan for the new flyover of 1.5 km in which public transport and pedestrian movement will be given highest importance. The vehicular movement towards Aundh and Pashan will also be smooth,” he said.

Kharwadkar said that the state government has advised that the demolition and construction of the new flyover be undertaken by Tata –Siemens.

The government’s decision to demolish the flyover and construct a new one in its place was criticised by traffic and transportation activist Sujit Patwardhan, founder of the voluntary organisation, Parisar. “We have written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray about our concerns on building this new flyover,” he said.