Maharashtra govt to provide more benefits to agro-based food processing units

To provide more benefits to agro-based food processing units, the state government in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to relax the eligibility criterion that will help more firms to be considered as large and mega projects so that they can avail benefits of industrial promotion subsidy scheme.

The state also graded the criterion based on the areas where the investment will be made. The government said maximum benefits will be given to units investing in districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Osmanabad and Hingoli.

For instance, if an investor is making an investment of between ₹50 crore and ₹100 crore in these districts, then the project can be considered for all the benefits given to a large project under the industrial promotion subsidy scheme.

“If a project sees an investment of over ₹100 crore or creates 200 jobs, it will be considered as a mega project,” said an official from the industries department.

To qualify as large project in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions and in districts such as Dhule, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the investment should be in a range of ₹50 to ₹200 crore. If the investment is more over ₹200 crore or creates 300 jobs, it will be considered as a mega project in the above areas and also get all the determined benefits, officials said.