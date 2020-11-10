Sections
Maharashtra health minister promises assistance for medical college and hospital in Kalyan

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:19 IST

By Sajana Nambiar, Hindustan Times Kalyan

The civic body’s latest data showed that 80 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday (November 9). (Representational Photo/HT)

Maharashtra minister for health and family welfare Rajesh Tope, who was in Kalyan for a review of the coronavirus disease (Covid -19) pandemic situation, assured help to build a medical college and hospital under the jurisdiction of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) soon.

“We are paying attention to the healthcare infrastructure in urban areas. We have decided to give permission to use the reserved plots under the KDMC’s jurisdiction, where a 500-bed medical college and hospital will be built under the public- private partnership (PPP) mode. The proposed facility will also have beds reserved for free treatment for patients from low-income groups. KDMC has shown interest in developing the hospital under the PPP mode,” said Tope.

He said that the Covid-19 situation in areas under KDMC’s jurisdiction were under control. It was a hotspot of the contagion till September, when 600 new Covid-19 cases were reported daily.

The civic body’s latest data showed that 80 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday (November 9).



“The Covid-19 situation in Kalyan and Dombivli, which was once a hotspot of the viral outbreak, is under control. The case fatality rate (CFR) is low at 1.99%, and the doubling and the recovery rate is 300 and 96%, respectively. The positivity rate is also very low. New Covid-19 daily cases, which were 600 till September, have fallen below 100. The civic body’s efforts have come good,” said Tope.

“I have given a few directions to the civic body authorities such as implementing precautionary measures to contain the spread of the viral outbreak. New Covid-19 cases may rise because of upcoming Diwali, which will be celebrated on Saturday (November 14),” he added.

