Maharashtra power distribution firm’s bill arrears from civic bodies cross ₹7,000-crore

MSEDCL has now asked the state to ensure 100% payment for streetlights and water schemes by allocating funds to the utility firm

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 00:11 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Until March, these government bodies had an outstanding amount of ₹6,200 crore, which by March which has surged to ₹7,208 crore. (HT File)

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has arrears worth ₹7,208 crore from municipalities and other government bodies, the utility firm said in a statement on Sunday.

Until March, these government bodies had an outstanding amount of ₹6,200 crore, which by March which has surged to ₹7,208 crore. A senior official from MSEDCL said, “Many urban local bodies have not paid bills for street lights and water supply schemes for years together now.”

MSEDCL has now asked the state to ensure 100% payment for streetlights and water schemes by allocating funds to the utility firm. “Earlier too, the state had transferred 50% of the arrears to MSEDCL from funds of the 14th Finance Commission. The state had also asked local self-governing bodies to pay the remaining 50% arrears with delay payment charges and interest. However, they failed to do so,” the official said.

