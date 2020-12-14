Maharashtra reports fewer than 5k daily Covid cases for 9 days

Maharashtra has been reporting fewer than 5,000 Covid-19 infections for nine straight days. On Sunday, the state recorded 3,717 positive cases, a drop after two consecutive days of reporting 4,000-plus cases.

Active cases in the state continued to rise for the fourth day in a row on Sunday despite a drop in daily numbers. The state’s active caseload reached 74,104 on Sunday after it had dropped to 71,910 four days ago. Mumbai too saw a rise in active caseload, which reached to 13,112 on Sunday, a jump from 11,886 on Thursday.

The positivity rate over the past few weeks has been around 6%-7%, while the overall positivity rate too has seen a dip and stood at 16.07%. The overall positivity rate on November 13 was 17.9%, while it was 19.89% on October 13.

State health department officials said that the infection spread is seeing a dip which is why the positivity rate is going down gradually. “A significant percentage of the population could have developed antibodies which is a reason for lower infection rate now. We are happy that the numbers are showing a dip, but the administration remains on guard,” an official said requesting anonymity.

Maharashtra has 1,880,416 confirmed cases in the state. It reported 70 deaths, taking the toll to 48,209, at a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.56%. The CFR remains on the higher side among the other key parameters but the officials said that the absolute number of deaths has come down. The CFR remains high because of the high number of deaths that occurred in April, May and June.