Sections
Home / Cities / Maharashtra revenue minister isolates self at home after staffer tests positive

Maharashtra revenue minister isolates self at home after staffer tests positive

Revenue minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat is in home quarantine, after one of the telephone operators at his official bungalow Royal Stone tested positive for...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:35 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Revenue minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat is in home quarantine, after one of the telephone operators at his official bungalow Royal Stone tested positive for Covid on Monday. Following this, the minister and all those who had come in close contact with him underwent Covid-19 tests. Their test reports are awaited. “As a precautionary measure, the minister has quarantined himself at an undisclosed place in Mumbai,” a staff member said. Previously, three senior ministers from the Maharashtra government cabinet were tested positive for the virus and recovered from the infection.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet
Jul 08, 2020 02:27 IST
Covid-19 patients can now book ambulances and beds online in Thane
Jul 08, 2020 02:07 IST
CR transports medicines for cancer patients from Maharashtra to Karnataka amid lockdown
Jul 08, 2020 01:55 IST
₹500 fine for not wearing mask, ₹200 for spitting in public place: MBMC
Jul 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.