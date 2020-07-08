Maharashtra revenue minister isolates self at home after staffer tests positive

Revenue minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat is in home quarantine, after one of the telephone operators at his official bungalow Royal Stone tested positive for Covid on Monday. Following this, the minister and all those who had come in close contact with him underwent Covid-19 tests. Their test reports are awaited. “As a precautionary measure, the minister has quarantined himself at an undisclosed place in Mumbai,” a staff member said. Previously, three senior ministers from the Maharashtra government cabinet were tested positive for the virus and recovered from the infection.