Home / Cities / Maharashtra’s social justice minister Dhananjay Munde tests positive for Covid-19

State social justice minister Dhananjay Munde tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and was admitted to a private hospital within hours of his diagnosis. He is stable and...

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:00 IST

By Faisal Malik,

State social justice minister Dhananjay Munde tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and was admitted to a private hospital within hours of his diagnosis. He is stable and asymptomatic. Munde is the third minister from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to test positive for Covid-19.

“We conducted two tests, one came negative but another confirmed he is positive. I had a telephonic conversation with him. He is fine and asymptomatic but has very minor breathing problem, hence we decided to admit him to a city hospital,” health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters. A number of Munde’s staff, including his secretaries, driver and cook, also tested positive for Covid-19.

Munde had attended a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday and Tope said other ministers who were at the meeting would also be tested and quarantined if they show any symptoms of Covid-19. “We are strictly following the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) guidelines, which clearly state tests can be conducted only if a person develops symptoms. If anyone develops symptoms, they will be quarantined and tested,” he said.

Earlier, housing minister Jitendra Awhad and public works department minister Ashok Chavan had tested positive for Covid-19. Both have since recovered.



