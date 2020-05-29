Maharashtra schools will not re-open in June: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

PUNE Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, on Friday made it clear that “at no cost would the government allow schools to start in June”.

Pawar also clarified that the state government is considering July 1 as the restart date for schools, even if this means cutting short the Diwali and Christmas holidays.

“This is all at the thinking level and no final decision has been taken,” Pawar said in Pune, where he was present to inaugurate a flyover

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Ashwini Kadam raised the question about schools reopening during a public interaction, to which Pawar replied, “The state government is firm… schools will not reopen in the month of June.”

Recently, Maharashtra’s Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had made a statement suggesting schools could restart in June.

“We are with the parents. It is natural that with the Covid-19 pandemic, parents cannot send their children to school,” Pawar said, adding, “The state government is thinking about schools restarting at a later date. To complete the curriculum, the government will cut the Diwali and Christmas vacations… but it’s all at the thinking level.”

In response to Kadam raising the issue of school principals also being worried about reopening, Pawar instructed Kadam to give a message to all principals: “the government will not open schools in June”.