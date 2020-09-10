Maharashtra: Three policemen die of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, toll reaches 184

Three policemen, including one from Mumbai police, have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in the state police force, taking the toll to 184. The contagious disease is spreading rapidly among police personnel in the state police force. This month, cases of Covid infection in the department has seen two sharp spikes of over 500 cases a day.

As per the details shared by Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (Law and Order), 244 fresh cases of Covid infection among police personnel were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has now reached 18,216. Of this, 14,456 policemen have recovered.

Besides this, four fatalities were reported to the state police control room on Thursday morning; three from Mumbai, Parbhani and Ahmednagar district police on Wednesday and one from Sangali district.

In Mumbai, 53-year-old policeman Vikash Krishna Kamble died of Covid-19. Attached to the Local Arms (LA-3) division Worli, police naik Kamble had comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes. He was allowed to not report to duty as he was vulnerable to the infection due to his age and comorbidities. “On August 24, he tested positive for Covid-19 at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Covid Centre and was undergoing treatment there itself. At 2am on Wednesday, he succumbed. He was a good policeman. Unfortunately, his mother had also died of Covid-19 few days ago,” said senior inspector Milind Idekar from LA-3. Kamble’s wife had also tested positive for Covid, but she recovered. Kamble is survived by his wife and brother.

In Parbhani district, police naik Ramleen Manmat Swami, 52, died of Covid-19. Attached to the Jintoor police station, Swami was a good policeman, said his colleague. “He would never take offs unnecessarily. He was posted as writer to an inspector who first tested positive. He might have contacted the virus from him. He first underwent treatment at the civil hospital in Parbhani, but as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Bajaj hospital in Aurangabad on August 7. During treatment, he succumbed on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, two sons; one is studying engineering and the other is in class 12,” said a sub-inspector posted at the Jintoor police station. This is the first Covid death of a policeman in the district.

In the third fatality, a 54-year-old head constable from the Ahmednagar district died of coronavirus infection. Raheem Shaukat Khan was attached to the Motor Transport Cell and tested positive on August 18. He was being treated at the Maxcare hospital and died on Wednesday.

An assistant police sub inspector from Sangali district police also died on Monday. Officials at the Sanjay Nagar police station, where Vilas Genu Kachare was attached, said that he was absent from duty since October last year and was an alcoholic. He slipped and fell in the bathroom and was taken to the hospital and died. His testing revealed him to be Covid positive. He is survived by wife and a son.

In Mumbai police, the number of Covid cases has recently crossed the 5,000-mark with 72 fatalities. After Mumbai police, Thane city police has the maximum cases of Covid infection among the rest of the district and city police units across the state, said a senior police officer from state police headquarters.