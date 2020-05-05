Maharashtra to use TB machine for early diagnosis of coronavirus

Sections
Updated: May 05, 2020 00:49 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

Maharashtra has decided to use tuberculosis (TB) machine for early diagnosis of individuals with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (Sars-CoV-2), which causes Covid-19.

Currently, the state conducts a molecular test — cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification tests (CBNAAT) – using the GeneXpert technology to diagnose TB. The CBNAAT detects Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria which causes TB. However, the customised test for Covid-19 will detect the E gene (found in RNA of coronaviruses) and N2 gene (specific to SARS-CoV2) in the samples. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the use of the US-grown technology to detect Covid-19.

The machine can test four samples at a time and declare results in 45 minutes. “To run the diagnosis, we need a different type of cartridge. At present, testing for TB involves extraction of DNA from the sample. The new cartridge will extract the RNA from Covid-19 samples,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, secretary of Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD).

The state government has got 10,000 Covid cartridges from the Centre. The testing will start by the end of this week. All district hospitals which have CBNAAT can apply to ICMR for permission for testing. Sion hospital is planning to apply for the same.



As per the ICMR, the CBNAAT should be carried under Biosafety 2 level (BSL-2) conditions and with appropriate biosafety precautions. Also, any laboratory that has been approved to test Sars-CoV-2 will not require further ICMR nod to use TB machines.

In Maharashtra, three laboratories have been selected— Intermediate Reference Laboratory based in Nagpur and Pune, and at RCSM government medical college, Kolhapur. The minimum requirement to carry out testing is presence of at least one microbiologist experienced in molecular virology along with technicians. Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala and Jammu also plan to conduct tests using this method.

In the absence of a vaccine or drugs to treat Covid-19, faster diagnosis and early medical intervention is essential. “Under the present testing procedure, diagnosis takes almost eight hours. This test can provide faster results, saving more time and lives,” said Dr Ramraje Nagsen, pulmonologist from JJ hospital. “We need to give it a try, even though it is not scientifically proven.”

