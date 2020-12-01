Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi parties to contest against BJP in polls for 6 MLC seats today

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi parties to contest against BJP in polls for 6 MLC seats today

There are three seats from the graduates’ constituencies (Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur), two from teachers’ constituencies (Pune and Amravati), and one from the local bodies’ constituency in Dhule-Nandurbar that will go for polls on Tuesday

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 00:15 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)

The elections for six legislative Council seats from the graduates, teachers and local bodies’ constituencies will be held on Tuesday, while the counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

The elections assume great significance as the three ruling parties in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – are contesting the polls together against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

There are three seats from the graduates’ constituencies (Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur), two from teachers’ constituencies (Pune and Amravati), and one from the local bodies’ constituency in Dhule-Nandurbar that will go for polls on Tuesday.

In the Nagpur and Pune graduates’ constituencies, there is a direct fight between the MVA and BJP candidates.



While in the Aurangabad constituency, NCP candidate Satish Chavan has an edge over his rival candidates, in Dhule-Nandurbar, BJP’s Amrish Patel is in a ‘safe position’, their respective party insiders have said. In the Amravati teachers’ constituency, Sena’s Shrikant Deshpande, who is the sitting legislator, has an edge over other candidates.

There are around 2.65 lakh voters in the Nagpur graduates’ constituency, while 19 candidates are in the fray from here. In Pune, around 4.26 lakh graduates would cast their ballot for 62 candidates. In Aurangabad, there are 3.73 lakh voters and 35 candidates. The Amravati and Pune teachers’ constituencies have 35,622 and 72,545 teachers as voters respectively.

For the Dhule-Nandurbar seat, 437 voters, including legislators and elected representatives of local self-governing bodies, will cast their votes. The by-election was necessitated after Congress legislator Amrish Patel quit the party to join BJP last year in October.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Dec 01, 2020 00:26 IST
Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team
Dec 01, 2020 00:14 IST
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
Nov 30, 2020 21:39 IST
Fines for not wearing masks, discounts during lean hours: Govt’s new rules
Nov 30, 2020 23:16 IST

latest news

Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Dec 01, 2020 00:26 IST
Covid-19 situation under control, need to watch till mid-Dec: BMC
Dec 01, 2020 00:22 IST
My soul still inside Bihar govt, says former Deputy CM Sushil Modi
Dec 01, 2020 00:19 IST
Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi parties to contest against BJP in polls for 6 MLC seats today
Dec 01, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.