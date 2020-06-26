Sections
Home / Cities / Main accused in fake petrol pump dealership case gets bail

Main accused in fake petrol pump dealership case gets bail

Police submitted before a Mohali court that they have nothing more to interrogate.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The main accused in the fake petrol pump dealership case was let off on bail after the police submitted before a Mohali court that they have nothing more to interrogate and the accused furnished bail bonds worth Rs 1 lakh on Thursday.

The accused Mahinder Singh, 25, was arrested following the disclosure statement of Asif Khan, 38, a native of Jhansi, nabbed by the cybercrime cell of Mohali police along with Braham Prakash, 41, and Jatinder Singh, 29, of Gwalior, and Akash Singh, 25, of Uttar Pradesh on charges of duping people. Mohinder was arrested on May 23 and since then was in judicial custody.

Cyber-crime cell deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi said that after the arrest of the five gangsters, police recovered Rs 4.9 lakh cash from their possession along with a Scorpio car, two laptops, many mobile phones, SIM cards, and 21 bank accounts which have been sealed and Rs 2.5 lakh from the bank accounts, which have been freezed.

She said the modus operandi was to float a fake website and lure people to invest in petrol pump dealerships. The accused made around Rs 1 crore out of it. With their arrest, many people have been saved from being duped of their hard-earned money.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dadumajra waste processing plant: Possession to remain with Chandigarh MC
Jun 26, 2020 01:59 IST
Won’t allow sale of Coronil in Maharashtra, state home minister says
Jun 26, 2020 01:58 IST
Instead of shunting civic heads, focus on infrastructure, Opposition leader tells Maharashtra government
Jun 26, 2020 01:55 IST
Skin whitening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ decides to drop ‘Fair’ from its name
Jun 26, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.