Main accused in fake petrol pump dealership case gets bail

The main accused in the fake petrol pump dealership case was let off on bail after the police submitted before a Mohali court that they have nothing more to interrogate and the accused furnished bail bonds worth Rs 1 lakh on Thursday.

The accused Mahinder Singh, 25, was arrested following the disclosure statement of Asif Khan, 38, a native of Jhansi, nabbed by the cybercrime cell of Mohali police along with Braham Prakash, 41, and Jatinder Singh, 29, of Gwalior, and Akash Singh, 25, of Uttar Pradesh on charges of duping people. Mohinder was arrested on May 23 and since then was in judicial custody.

Cyber-crime cell deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi said that after the arrest of the five gangsters, police recovered Rs 4.9 lakh cash from their possession along with a Scorpio car, two laptops, many mobile phones, SIM cards, and 21 bank accounts which have been sealed and Rs 2.5 lakh from the bank accounts, which have been freezed.

She said the modus operandi was to float a fake website and lure people to invest in petrol pump dealerships. The accused made around Rs 1 crore out of it. With their arrest, many people have been saved from being duped of their hard-earned money.