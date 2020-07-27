Sections
Home / Cities / Maintain strict vigil along Indo-China border in Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti: HP Cong chief

Maintain strict vigil along Indo-China border in Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti: HP Cong chief

In a letter, Rathore apprised the CM about the road construction activities near Indo Tibetan border by the Chinese Army.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Congress workers during a protest in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Rathore on Monday asked chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to order the police to maintain strict vigil near the Indo-China border in Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti districts and also take up the matter of construction activities by the Chinese army near the state’s border with the defence ministry.

In a letter, Rathore apprised the CM about the road construction activities near Indo Tibetan border by the Chinese Army. He said some locals in Kunnu Charan village of Kinnaur have shared a video on social media regarding the issue. The video was also forwarded to him, Rathore said.

He said the locals alleged that some construction activities by the Chinese Army has been going on about 22km from this village at Khempula pass. “The Chinese have constructed road and some activities near the Indian border has been noticed,” he said.

The matter should be immediately reported to the defence ministry, he added.



State BJP leaders spreading virus in HP: Cong

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee also staged a protest against undemocratic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government outside the Raj Bhawan here on Monday.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the BJP conspiring to form government in Rajasthan by creating unrest in chief minister Ashok Ghehlot led Congress government in the way it did to form government in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

Rathore also lashed out at state BJP leaders for allegedly spreading Covid-19 in the state and demanded a case of attempt to murder against them.

He said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had blamed members of Tablighi Jamaat for spreading coronavirus in the state and FIRs were also filed against some of them. “Now, when the BJP leaders are responsible for spreading virus why is he hesitating to take action against them,” Rathore said. Recently, a state BJP leader had tested positive for Covid-19 and violated the state government’s rules by meeting others who also tested positive later.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Jul 27, 2020 19:46 IST
AAI Recruitment 2020: 180 vacancies for Junior Assistant notified, selection through GATE 2019 scores
Jul 27, 2020 19:42 IST
Union govt paid Rs 1.65 lakh crore GST compensation to states in FY20: Fin Min
Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
Sonam Kapoor goes ‘straight into the gym’ as quarantine ends, shares photo
Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.