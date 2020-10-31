Major admn shake-up in HP, 16 IAS, 13 HPAS officers transferred

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government transferred 16 Indian Administrative Services and 13 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services officers on Saturday evening.

Nisha Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer, was transferred to the post of advisor (health) government of Himachal Pradesh in New Delhi. Singh will also hold the charge of additional chief secretary (agriculture animal husbandry and fisheries).

Sanjay Gupta was transferred as additional chief secretary (social justice and empowerment) in Shimla.

Captain (retd) JM Pathania was transferred to the post of director, HP State Electricity Board Limited, Shimla, and will also hold additional charge of director (finance), HP SEB Ltd.

Rajesh Sharma will now be registrar, cooperate societies in Shimla, Rakhil Kahlon will hold additional charge of special secretary (health and family welfare) in Shimla, Chander Prakash Verma will hold additional charge of special secretary (industries) and commissioner, departmental enquiries in Shimla, Sandeep Kumar will be managing director of HRTC in Shimla, Rakhil Kahlon will hold additional charge of special secretary (health and family welfare) in Shimla.

Neeraj Kumar is now labour commissioner-cum-director of employment in Shimla replacing Amit Kashyap who has been transferred to the post of managing director of HP Power Corporation Limited in Shimla and will continue to hold additional charge of managing director, General Industries Corporation in Shimla.

RD Dhiman is now additional chief secretary-cum-FC (revenue) in Shimla and will also hold additional charge of additional chief secretary (forests and language art and culture) in Shimla. Kamlesh Kumar Pant will hold additional charge of principal secretary (environment science and technology) and chairman HP State Pollution Control Board in Shimla, Dr Ajay Sharma will be secretary (ayurveda technical education and printing and stationery) in Shimla, Dr SS Guleria will hold additional charge of chairman Appellate Tax Tribunal in Dharamshala, Rakesh Kanwar will hold additional charge of director, public finance and public enterprise-cum-special secretary (finance) and examiner, local audit department.

Abid Hussain Sadiq will be director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in Shimla and will also hold additional charge of chief executive officer-cum-managing director, Smart City Limited in Shimla, and Anupam Kashyap will be director, transport in Shimla.

Registrar HP University Suneel Sharma will now be additional secretary to chief minister and will also hold additional charge of director, language art and culture in Shimla, while Bhupender Kumar will be the new registrar of HP University, Shimla and will continue to hold additional charge of managing director, Milk Fed in Shimla.

Virender Sharma has been transferred to the post of state project director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan in Shimla and will continue to hold additional charge of project director, HP Infrastructure Development Investment Project in Tourism in Shimla.

Ashish Kohli has been transferred to the post of commissioner, Shimla municipal corporation, Manoj Kumar who is presently under order of transfer as executive director, HRTC is now posted as executive director, HP State Electricity Board.

Assistant commissioner (protocol) in Parwanoo, district Solan, Vikram Singh has been transferred to the post of sub-divisional officer (civil) in Sangrah, district Sirmaur, while Gaurav Mahanjan will now be assistant commissioner (protocol) in Parwanoo, district Solan. Sangeeta Gupta will be secretary, HP State Food Commission in Shimla.

Apart from this, five HPAS officers have been handed over additional charges of various posts. Kumud Singh will now hold additional charge of managing director, HP Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, Praveen Kumar Taak will hold additional post of deputy secretary (forests), Dr Bhawna will hold additional charge of member secretary, HP State Commission for Women, Gurdas Kalta will hold additional charge of deputy secretary, HP Backward Classes Commission in Shimla, and Dinesh Kumar will hold additional charge of additional secretary (tourism and CA) in Shimla.