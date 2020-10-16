Sections
Major LeT hideout busted in south Kashmir’s Awantipora, arms seized

The forces recovered a cache of explosive material and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, three grenades and 2,091 AK-47 ammunition rounds.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 21:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Security forces on Friday busted a major hideout of militants and recovered arms and ammunition in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police spokesperson said they received information about the presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the nursery area of Kawani village in Awantipora, near the banks of Jhelum.

The Awantipora police with 55 RR and 185 BN CRPF launched a search operation early on Friday morning and during the search, a large underground LeT hideout was busted and destroyed,” the spokesperson said.

The hideout consisted of two underground rooms and a toilet.



The forces also recovered a cache of explosive material and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, three grenades and 2,091 AK-47 ammunition rounds.

“The hideout was completely destroyed,” the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the law stands registered at Awantipora police station.

