Maken challenges SC’s slum demolition order, demands rehabilitation before eviction

The DUSIB has suggested that flats constructed under JNNURM in areas such as Savda Ghevra can be offered for the rehabilitation of the slum dwellers. (Sushil Kumar/HT archive)

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has challenged the Supreme Court’s August 31 order in which the top court had directed the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings situated along Delhi’s railway tracks within three months. To ensure compliance of its order, the top court stopped any other court from passing a stay order on their demolition.

In his petition, Maken termed the order “inhuman” and demanded that no slum resident should be evicted without being given alternative housing under the Delhi Slum & Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015. The policy categorically provides for the rehabilitation of JJ clusters before their demolition.

Maken’s lawyers have also moved an urgent request for listing the plea as the Railways had issued demolition notices against the 48,000 shanties and fixed the demolition drive for Friday (September 11) and Monday (September 14).

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by justice Arun Mishra (since retired) had passed the August 31 order in the MC Mehta case relating to Delhi pollution matters. Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde will have to constitute a bench to hear Maken’s application.

Quoting a 1986 judgement of the Supreme Court, Maken, in his petition, said the SC order is violative of the principles of natural justice by which the affected slum dwellers were required to be heard either individually or represented by a group or organisation. In the Olga Tellis versus Bombay Municipal Corporation (1986), the apex court had held that there can be no justification for denying an opportunity of hearing to slum dwellers living on pavements or public properties.

According to Maken’s petition, the order barring any court to grant stay amounted to “grave obstruction in the Right to Access to Justice”.

Since the Railways and the Delhi government were heard by the top court before passing the order, Maken attacked both the Centre and Delhi administrations for keeping the court in the dark about the protocol for evicting slum dwellers approved by the Delhi High Court on March 18, 2019 on a petition filed by Maken. This protocol was prepared by the municipal corporations, Delhi government’s DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board), Railways and Ministry of Urban Development.

The protocol provided that “all Jhuggi-Jhopri bastis in Delhi that came into existence prior to January 1, 2006 and jhuggis which came into existence in such bastis before January 1, 2015 shall not be demolished without providing alternative housing.” According to Maken, the 48,000 slum clusters sought to be demolished have been in existence for past 30-40 years and are home to over 2.4 lakh persons.

On Friday, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the Delhi government has written to the Northern Railways that without rehabilitation any demolition will be unconstitutional and illegal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had called a meeting with officials of the public works department (PWD) and the Delhi urban shelter improvement board (DUSIB) on Thursday to discuss the court order and explore ways possible ways to rehabilitate the displaced people. DUSIB had suggested rehabilitating the displaced families in its vacant flats for economically weaker sections.

Maken, in his petition, said the railways had not challenged the high court decision but “has now circumvented the HC judgment by directly approaching this Supreme Court without mentioning the law laid down in that case”.

Officials from the Railways ministry and Northern Railways refused to comment on the issue.

The Master Plan for Delhi 2021 also provides for in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers wherever possible and relocation of slum dwellers in other cases. The Rajiv Awas Yojna, renamed as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, also aims towards slum free India by 2022 and the scheme also provides for either in-situ rehabilitation or relocation in exceptional cases, Maken’s application said. These facts were not brought to the notice of the court before it passed the August 31 order, the Congress leader said in the petition.

Maken requested the authorities concerned (Ministry of Railways, Delhi government, and DUSIB) to follow the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015 and the protocol laid down by the Delhi High Court before evicting the slum dwellers.