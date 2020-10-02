Making Chandigarh safe and secure my priority: SSP Chahal

Kuldeep Singh Chahal is back in Chandigarh, this time as the senior superintendent of police. He had joined the UT police as an assistant sub-inspector in 2005 and then cleared the Indian Police Services exam. The 2009-cadre IPS officer talked to HT on the day he took charge of his new assignment. Excerpts of an interview:

What are going to be your priorities as the Chandigarh SSP?

Maintaining law and order in the city will be the priority. Women, children and senior citizens are vulnerable, thus special focus will be on providing a safe environment to them. “We care for you” is want I will be working for and connecting with the residents at every level.

What are the challenges you foresee?

Life is a challenge and as an officer, we are trained to deal with any situation. In Chandigarh, which is the capital of two states, ensuring law and order is the endeavour of the force.

The lack of intercity co-ordination in tricity has been an area of concern. Your plan?

Of late, the co-ordination among the officers in tricity has improved and it has led to solving a number of crimes. To ensure that the co-ordination improves, I will ensure regular meetings at different levels and immediate sharing of information about crimes.

How policing is going to be different in Chandigarh?

The ultimate aim is to serve the people. Nothing much changes with change of city. Here, people are more aware and outspoken.

Corruption, groupism among ranks have emerged as a challenge…

We have zero tolerance to corruption and no one will be spared if found involved in any kind of malpractice. A single allegation of corruption against an individual dents the image of the entire force. With regards to groupism, Chandigarh Police is disciplined and professional and these things don’t matter when it comes to duty.

Of late gangsters have marked their presence in tricity, especially in Chandigarh. What do you plan to check this?

There have been an active movement of gangsters in the tricity of late, but quick police action has helped to keep them under check. No one in conflict with law will be spared.

In recent years street crime has emerged as serious problem. Your take.

Already, Chandigarh Police had good number of police deployments on the ground. Night dominance and vulnerable areas will see more police presence.