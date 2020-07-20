Sections
Home / Cities / Male nurse was beaten up for telling drunk man not to pay beggar: Police

Male nurse was beaten up for telling drunk man not to pay beggar: Police

Group of five men assaulted him and strangled him to death near a liquor vend in Sector 68 on Saturday night.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The 29-year-old male nurse, who was beaten to death in Sector 68 on Saturday night, was assaulted as he had objected to a drunk man giving alms to a beggar near a liquor vend, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested two men for the murder of Arun Bhardwaj, who worked at Fortis Hospital and lived in Phase 9 with his parents, wife and a two-month-old daughter.

Arun Bhardwaj, the victim.

The accused have been identified as Kamaldeep Grewal, 29, and Rinku, 19, who stayed in rented accommodations in Kumbra village.

Kamaldeep hails from Jaitu, Punjab, and works as a photographer here, while Rinku is a daily wager, police said. Three other accused are absconding.



“Arun, along with five other men, was standing near the liquor vend adjacent to the Forest Complex on Saturday night. Meanwhile, he saw one of the men give Rs 40 to a beggar and objected to it, stating that the beggar will use to it buy liquor,” said Rajneesh Chaudhary, station house officer (SHO), Phase 8.

“Arun’s objection enraged one of the inebriated men, which led to a scuffle. All five men started thrashing Arun and even strangled him, which led to his death,” he added.

DSP (City 2) Deep Kamal said, “The other accused will be arrested soon. We have rounded up some persons on suspicion and are confirming their role in the crime.”

The duo arrested on Monday was produced in a local court, which sent them to three-day police custody.

They are facing a case of murder registered at the Phase 8 police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bodies lie in Covid ward of Patna’s NMCH, patients flee
Jul 20, 2020 22:46 IST
Members of BKU, AAP’s kisan wing protest against agri-ordinance in Kharar
Jul 20, 2020 22:45 IST
Chandigarh wants weekend curfew in tricity, Punjab says no
Jul 20, 2020 22:45 IST
Male nurse was beaten up for telling drunk man not to pay beggar: Police
Jul 20, 2020 22:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.