Male nurse was beaten up for telling drunk man not to pay beggar: Police

The 29-year-old male nurse, who was beaten to death in Sector 68 on Saturday night, was assaulted as he had objected to a drunk man giving alms to a beggar near a liquor vend, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested two men for the murder of Arun Bhardwaj, who worked at Fortis Hospital and lived in Phase 9 with his parents, wife and a two-month-old daughter.

Arun Bhardwaj, the victim.

The accused have been identified as Kamaldeep Grewal, 29, and Rinku, 19, who stayed in rented accommodations in Kumbra village.

Kamaldeep hails from Jaitu, Punjab, and works as a photographer here, while Rinku is a daily wager, police said. Three other accused are absconding.

“Arun, along with five other men, was standing near the liquor vend adjacent to the Forest Complex on Saturday night. Meanwhile, he saw one of the men give Rs 40 to a beggar and objected to it, stating that the beggar will use to it buy liquor,” said Rajneesh Chaudhary, station house officer (SHO), Phase 8.

“Arun’s objection enraged one of the inebriated men, which led to a scuffle. All five men started thrashing Arun and even strangled him, which led to his death,” he added.

DSP (City 2) Deep Kamal said, “The other accused will be arrested soon. We have rounded up some persons on suspicion and are confirming their role in the crime.”

The duo arrested on Monday was produced in a local court, which sent them to three-day police custody.

They are facing a case of murder registered at the Phase 8 police station.