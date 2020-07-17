Sections
Home / Cities / Malerkotla authorities not meeting Covid-19 test target of 80 a day

Malerkotla authorities not meeting Covid-19 test target of 80 a day

Over the past 55 days from May 21 to July 14, the testing target was achieved only six times, even as 2,220 total samples have been taken from block in the last 55 days

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:11 IST

By Avtar Singh, Hindustan Times Sangrur

Even as testing is widely seen as one of the steps towards fighting covid-19, authorities have failed to meet its own daily target of 80 in Malerkotla, one of the 12 blocks of the district. This is despite the fact that block has 75% of the district’s deaths (15 of total 21). The block also has one-third of the active cases (29 of 82) and 259 cases of the district’s 683 (38%) confirmed cases.

Over the past 55 days from May 21 to July 14, the testing target was achieved only six times, even as 2,220 total samples have been taken from block in the last 55 days. For the district, 19,533 samples have been collected to date. Sources said 20-25 samples were being taken from Malerkotla town.

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Rajesh Tripathi, who is heading the drive against coronavirus in the area, said that the teams of civil administration and health department are focusing on a mass movement to promote masks and the residents will be motivated to get themselves tested.

“We will increase testing in the area but it will take some time. The administration has made various groups of over 100 people from different walks of life. We will focus on protection measures. From Friday, a movement to promote the use of masks will be launched,” added ADC Tripathi.



Sangrur civil surgeon Dr GB Singh said he would hold a meeting on Friday. “We have contacted private mill owners whose workers are tested positive. Samples will be collected from every required area.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mann slams Punjab govt over abolition of posts in water resources dept
Jul 17, 2020 01:51 IST
Centre’s ordinances: Haryana arhtiyas’ body extends support to farmers’ protest
Jul 17, 2020 01:48 IST
Sand mining on Yamuna banks: NGT takes notice, forms joint committee
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
Vasundhara Raje helping Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, says BJP ally Beniwal
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.