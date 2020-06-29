Malerkotla man dies of Covid-19 at Patiala hospital; ex-civil surgeon of Pathankot tests positive

Sangrur: A 55-year-old man died of Covid-19 at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, a health department spokesperson said on Monday.

Rajinder Singh of Malerkotla was admitted to a Sangrur hospital on June 22 but was referred to the hospital in Patiala on June 24 where he was put on ventilator support but he succumbed to coronavirus on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, a former civil surgeon of Pathankot, Vinod Sareen, 59, and a laboratory technician at the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur have tested positive for coronavirus. Dr Sareen has been referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Amritsar. Dr Sareen was removed from the post of civil surgeon a few days ago and appointed deputy director. He stays in Hoshiarpur.

Senior medical officer Jaswinder Singh said that the former civil surgeon was brought to the civil hospital with complaint of uneasiness and flu symptoms.

“His sample was tested by the newly installed TrueNat machine in the hospital and his report came out positive,” Dr Jaswinder Singh said.

A 34-year-old laboratory technician in the civil hospital also tested positive for the virus.

More than 10 health workers at the maternity ward of the Ferozepur civil hospital were tested for Covid-19 on Monday after a 28-year-old woman tested positive five days after delivery.

Last week, the pregnant woman from Ferozepur city was admitted in the maternity ward of the civil hospital and she was discharged two days after giving birth on June 24.

Her Covid-19 report was received on Monday and she was found positive.

While the samples of all staff members who attended to the woman were collected, the test report of the newborn is yet to arrive.

Ferozepur sub divisional magistrate Amit Gupta said efforts were on to trace the contacts of the woman.