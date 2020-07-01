Sections
Malerkotla residents protest seeking relaxation in containment zone

Malerkotla residents protest seeking relaxation in containment zone

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The residents of Sirhindi Gate, one of three containment zones in Malerkotla, held a protest and sought relaxations at containment zones, on Wednesday.

On June 18, the district administration had declared three areas of Malerkotla as containment zones and deployed 15 teams to conduct door-to-door survey in town. Araiyan Wala Mohalla, Sirhindi Gate and Uchi Masjid areas were covered under containment zone 1; Grewal Chowk, Uttam factory and defence colony in zone 2 and Bhumsi Mohalla and other areas in zone 3.

The protesters said that some parts of Bhumsi Mohalla were opened but the habitants of Sirhindi Gate are facing a number of problems due to the containment zone.

“We are trying to convince protesters that the area will be opened as per directions of the health department,” said Malerkotla police station city-2 SHO Deepinderpal Singh.



LOCKDOWN EXTENDED

After a two-day lockdown in Malerkotla, Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir extended the lockdown by two days.

“We got a huge response during the lockdown and cases of Covid-19 are decreasing in town. Now we will impose a two-day lockdown. However, days will be finalized after discussion,” the DC said.

