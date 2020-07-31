Sections
Home / Cities / Malls in Pune allowed to open from Aug 5 from 9am-7pm

Malls in Pune allowed to open from Aug 5 from 9am-7pm

PUNE The Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Friday, extended the lockdown for the city till August 31, but has allowed malls to open from August 5.Malls and commercial...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 21:56 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE The Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Friday, extended the lockdown for the city till August 31, but has allowed malls to open from August 5.

Malls and commercial complex can open for business from 9 am to 7 pm, following all the norms set by the state government, the order stated.

Vikram Kumar said, “All employees in malls need to wear masks and the administration must ensure social distancing. The floors need to be cleaned repeatedly. Cinema halls, however, cannot open.”

Restaurants in malls can only operate take-away services, as per the new guidelines.



The municipal commissioner has not a decision about gymnasiums as yet.

Pune’s new divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, who took over from Deepak Mhaisekar on Friday, said, “All the guidelines are similar to those issued by the state government.”

What is allowed

- Commercial complexes and malls

- Exercise in public grounds

- Hawkers

- Saloons and parlours

- Vegetable markets

- Non-essential shops

- Construction activity

- e-commerce

- food delivery and takeaway

- Domestic help

- Industry

-IT offices with 50 per cent staff

- Private offices with 10 per cent staff

What is not allowed

- Cinemas

- Gymnasiums

- Marriage halls

- Restaurants

- Spas

Precautions needed to be taken

- Mandatory masks

- No spitting

- Thermal screens at work places

- Social distance within the work environment

- Senior citizens and children not allowed to roam unnecessarily

- P1 and P2 rule for shops

- Maids and employees from containment zones not allowed to leave the area

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Steepest hike of 218 cases takes Ludhiana tally to 3,246
Jul 31, 2020 23:11 IST
AG report slams Zirakpur MC for failing to spend over 50% funds
Jul 31, 2020 23:11 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP ministers pledge 30% of salary for Covid control in Madhya Pradesh
Jul 31, 2020 23:00 IST
Two-day workshop on staying health amid Covid pandemic commences at Ludhiana agri varsity
Jul 31, 2020 22:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.