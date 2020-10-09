Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Malls, shops in Pune allowed to open till 9 pm

Malls, shops in Pune allowed to open till 9 pm

PUNE: Malls, market complexes and shops can remain open till 9 pm from Saturday. The authorities had earlier kept the shop timings from 9 am to 7 pm as part of the restrictions in...

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:32 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: Malls, market complexes and shops can remain open till 9 pm from Saturday. The authorities had earlier kept the shop timings from 9 am to 7 pm as part of the restrictions in place to check Covid-19 spread.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday issued the circular allowing shops and malls to remain open till 9 pm.

Representatives of political parties had demanded the administration to relax shop timings from 7 pm to 9 pm. BJP leaders and trader unions met the municipal commissioner on Thursday and put forth their demand.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Friday instructed the municipal commissioner to increase shop opening duration in view of the upcoming festival season.



With the state government allowing hotels and bars to operate dine-in services till 10 pm, traders also sought relaxation in shop timings.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne who led the traders from Tulsibaug market said, “Along with Tulsibaug traders, I requested the commissioner to increase the shopping time. With shops allowed to remain open for more time, even customer rush will decrease and help in following the social distancing norms as part of coronavirus prevention norms.”

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “PMC had allowed shops and malls to open till 9 pm, but owners need to follow strictly follow guidelines issued by the state government and civic administration.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Oct 09, 2020 18:53 IST
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Oct 09, 2020 17:06 IST
RR vs DC live: Royals hand debut to Tye and opt to bowl against Capitals
Oct 09, 2020 19:22 IST
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Oct 09, 2020 18:35 IST

latest news

In seeking ‘the one’, filters and search options matter now more than ever
Oct 09, 2020 19:31 IST
AAP to not contest Bihar polls, cites flood, Covid-19 situation
Oct 09, 2020 19:31 IST
Maharashtra govt postpones MPSC exam scheduled on Oct 11
Oct 09, 2020 19:32 IST
‘Covid-19 broke out in various parts of the world, China happened to report it first’: Hua Chunying
Oct 09, 2020 19:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.