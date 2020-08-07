Sections
Malls to remain shut in Navi Mumbai

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:38 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

While the malls have opened in Mumbai following the state government’s decision to lift restrictions, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to shut them a day after they were allowed to open.

Some malls in Navi Mumbai had opened on August 5 but their operations were marred by heavy rains. Later the same evening, NMMC issued an order directing them to shut down.

“Malls, multiplexes, theatres, food courts, restaurants and restaurants in malls will not have permission to operate in Navi Mumbai. The decision has been taken after taking into account the Covid pandemic in the city, and the measures being taken to contain it. The situation at present is not conducive for the start of the malls,” said municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

Explaining the reason for the decision, Sanjay Kakde, additional commissioner, NMMC, said, “The malls and restaurants have not opened in Thane and Kalyan. We felt that since these cities are close to Navi Mumbai, there is a strong possibility of the residents coming over to Navi Mumbai malls. Such a scenario will lead to additional crowding in the malls and there could be social distancing issues as well. Under such circumstances, it has been decided to shut the malls for now, to prevent increased arrivals in the city and also crowding at the malls.”



