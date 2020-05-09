Sections
Mamta Ashu urges Captain Amarinder Singh not to allow home delivery of liquor

Mamta Ashu urges Captain Amarinder Singh not to allow home delivery of liquor

Says the fight against drugs was an election promise and the home delivery of liquor (which is also a drug) may lead to increase in cases of domestic violence amid lockdown

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:39 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Congress councillor and cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s wife Mamta Ashu has urged chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to reconsider the decision of allowing home delivery of liquor.

Tagging the CM in a tweet, Mamta stated the fight against drugs was an election promise and the home delivery of liquor (which is also a drug) might lead to increase in cases of domestic violence amid lockdown. Further, she stated contractors were also not in favour of home delivery.

Mamta said, “Liquor vends would eventually open, but home delivery should not be allowed.” The councillor said, “Another major reason to disallow home delivery of liquor is the presence of children in homes during lockdown. It will also have a bad impact on children.”

She said liquor contractors have also been opposing home delivery citing shortage of workers. Meanwhile, vends remained closed in Ludhiana for the third consecutive day after the government allowed vends to open. The contractors are demanding compensation for the loss incurred during the last financial year and review of the excise policy and the withdrawal of quota condition. “The decision on whether to open the vends or not would be taken only after the outcome of the cabinet meeting on the excise policy,” said Varinder Sharma Bobby, leading the contractors.



Going by the directions of the state government, the administration had, on Wednesday, allowed wine contractors to open the vends on Thursday last for counter sale from 9am to 3pm and home delivery till 6pm.

